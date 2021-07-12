WI vs Aus Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd T20I between West Indies and Australia, July 13 05:00 am IST

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's 3rd T20I Match between West Indies vs Australia:West Indies and Australia will be up against each other on Tuesday morning in the third T20I match of five-match series at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. On Tuesday, while West Indies will look to win the third game to take an unassailable lead of 3-0, Australia will fight to stay alive in the tournament.

So far, the Kieron Pollard-led outfit has totally dominated the visitors in their first two games. West Indies kick-started the T20I series on a high note by winning the tournament opener by 18 runs. They continue their emphatic performance in the second game by registering a thumping 56 run win over Australia.

On the other hand, Australia have failed in impressing the viewers in the absence of their veteran stars Steven Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins.

Ahead of the 3rd T20I match between West Indies and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs Aus Telecast

The 3rd T20I match between West Indies and Australia is not televised in India.

WI vs Aus Live Streaming

The 3rd T20I match between West Indies and Australia can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.

WI vs Aus Match Details

The 3rd T20I match between WI vs Aus will be played on Tuesday, July 13 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. The game between West Indies and Australia will start at 05:00 am (IST).

WI vs Aus Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mitchell Marsh

Vice-Captain- Andre Russell

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs Aus Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer, Lendl Simmons, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh

All-rounders: Hayden Walsh, Josh Hazlewood, Sheldon Cottrell

Bowlers: K Rabada, O McCoy, S Cottrell

WI vs Aus Probable XIs:

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards

Australia Predicted Playing XI: Matthew Wade(wk), Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Ben McDermott, Dan Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here