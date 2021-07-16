WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's match, July 17 05:00 AM IST

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s match between West Indies and Australia:Heading into the final clash of the five-match T20I series, a dominant West Indies side have been relentless in their performances and have indicated that the Caribbean side are looking to defend their T20 World Cup title. With the series currently 3-1 after Australia managed to escape with a narrow 4-run win at St. Lucia, the hosts will look to impose their dominance once again and end the series on a winning note despite already taking an unassailable lead.

Australia will look to fight back after a stellar Mitchell Marsh performance in the 4th T20I. The all-rounder scored 75 runs and had bowling figures of 3/24, playing a tremendous role in Australia’s win. It is expected to be a thrilling encounter once again and fans here can get tips on the WI vs AUS Dream 11 predictions.

WI vs AUS 5th T20I Telecast

The West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I match will not be broadcasted in India.

WI vs AUS 5th T20I Live Streaming Online

The 5th T20I WI vs AUS is will be streamed online live on the Fancode app and website.

WI vs AUS Match Details

The fifth T20 International of the five-match series between West Indies and Australia will be played on July 17, Saturday at 05:00 AM IST at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet.

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Aaron Finch

Vice-Captain- Nicholas Pooran

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matt Wade, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh

West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I Possible starting line-ups:

West Indies Predicted Starting line-up: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c), Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell

Australia Predicted Starting line-up: Aaron Finch (c), Matt Wade, Ashton Turner, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

