WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's match, July 21 12:00 AM IST

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s match between West Indies and Australia:Winning the five-match T20I series 4-1, West Indies are on a roll and have proved their dominance in the shortest format of the sport. However, now shifting focus to a 50-over match, the plan will be entirely different and looking to bounce backwill be a depleted Australian side who will play without their skipper, Aaron Finch for the first ODI after he picked up an injury in the fifth T20I clash against the hosts.

Alex Carey will lead Australia in the first ODI till Finch recovers. Kieron Pollard will be leading West Indies in the ODI matches and it will be interesting to see the line-up for the 1st ODI at Barbados. Fans can check the West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI Dream 11 pick and WI vs AUS probable starting XI.

WI vs AUS 1st ODI Telecast

The West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI match will not be broadcasted in India.

WI vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming Online

The 1st ODI WI vs AUS is will be streamed online live on the Fancode app and website.

WI vs AUS Match Details

The first ODI of the three-match series between West Indies and Australia will be played on July 21, Wednesday at 12:00 AM IST at theKensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mitchell Starc

Vice-Captain- Kieron Pollard

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey, Shai Hope

Batsmen: Matthew Wade, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Sheldon Cottrell, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI Possible starting line-ups:

West Indies Predicted Starting line-up: Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, JasonHolder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldpn Cottrell, Anderson Phillip.

Australia Predicted Starting line-up: Josh Philippe, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Aston Turner, Ashton Agar, MoisesHenriques, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc.

