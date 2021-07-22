WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI Match between West Indies vs Australia: West Indies will be up against Australia in the second ODI match of the three-game series on Thursday at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.West Indies came into the ODI series on the back of a thumping 4-1 T20I series win over Australia. However, they were not able to replicate their T20I performance in the one-dayers as a depleted Australia hammered them by 133 runs in a rain-affected ODI match on Tuesday.

Australia’s white-ball specialist Mitchell Starc starred with the bowl for the visitors as he picked five wickets and gave away 48 runs in eight overs.Stand-in skipper Alex Carey made some valuable contributions with the bat as he scored 6 runs off 87 balls.

On the other hand, the West Indies squad is no pushovers and they will hope to bounce back in the series by winning this encounter. Despite their dismal performance with the bat in the last games, the Windies squad has impressed many in patches.

Ahead of the 2nd ODI game between West Indies and Australia; here is everything you want to know about this encounter:

WI vs AUS Telecast

The 2nd ODI match between West Indies and Australia is not being televised in India.

WI vs AUS Live Streaming

The 2nd ODI match between West Indies and Australia can be live-streamed on the Fancode App.

WI vs AUS Match Details

The 2nd ODI match between WI vs AUS will be played on Thursday, July 22 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. The 2nd ODI game between West Indies and Australia will start at 12:00 am (IST).

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Evin Lewis

Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs AUS Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Alex Carey

Batsmen: Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Ben McDermott

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh

WI vs AUS Probable XIs

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope/Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

Australia Predicted Playing XI: Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Matt Wade, Alex Carey (c & wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Wes Agar

