WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 2nd ODI match, July 25, 12:00 AM IST

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI between West Indies and Australia:

The second One Day International of the three-match series between West Indies and Australia was scheduled to be played on July 23. However, the authorities were forced to postpone the match after a non-playing member of the Caribbean side tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The second One Day match will now be played at 12:00 AM IST on July 25, Sunday at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Australia will be the favorites to win the match. After a loss in the T20I series, Australia made a terrific comeback as they won the first ODI by a massive 133 runs.

Mitchell Starc was the star for the visitors as he took five wickets to crumble the West Indies batting line-up. Australia are expected to continue the winning momentum in the second ODI to seal the series.

Here;s what you need to know about the West Indies and Australia encounter

WI vs AUS Telecast

The West Indies vs Australia three-match ODI series will not be broadcasted in India.

WI vs AUS Live Streaming

The second ODI between West Indies and Australia is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

WI vs AUS Match Details

The match between West Indies and Australia will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados at 12:00 AM IST on July 25, Sunday.

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mitchell Marsh

Vice-Captain- Evin Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Alex Carey

Batsmen: Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Ben McDermott

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sheldon Cottrell

WI vs AUS Probable XIs:

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, and Jason Mohammed.

Australia: Alex Carey (c&wk), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Ben McDermott,Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Riley Meredith, and Matt Wade.

