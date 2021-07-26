WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 3rd ODI match, July 27, 12:00 AM IST

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI between West Indies and Australia: The last One Day International of the three-match series between West Indies and Australia will be played at 12:00 AM IST on July 27, Monday at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Both West Indies and Australia have done equally well in the ODI series so far. Since the ODI series is leveled at 1-1, the cricket fraternity can expect a phenomenal game of cricket in the third One Day International.

Australia were the winner of the first ODI while West Indies got better off the visitors in the second match by four wickets. West Indies put up a brilliant bowling effort in the second ODI as they were successful in stopping Australia at a paltry total of 187 runs in 50 overs. Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein were the highest wicket-takers for the hosts with three wickets each.

Chasing 188, West Indies completed the target within 38 overs with Nicholas Pooran scoring a sensible 59 off 75 deliveries. Entering the contest on Tuesday, the Caribbean side will hope to continue the winning momentum while the visitors will look forward to making a comeback.

Ahead of the last One Day International between West Indies and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs AUS Telecast

The West Indies vs Australia three-match ODI series will not be broadcasted in India.

WI vs AUS Live Streaming

The third ODI between West Indies and Australia is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

WI vs AUS Match Details

The last One Day International of the three-match series between West Indies and Australia will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27, Tuesday at 12:00 AM IST.

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mitchell Marsh

Vice-Captain- Shai Hope

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey, Shai Hope

Batsmen: Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Kieron Pollard

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

WI vs AUS Probable XIs:

West Indies: Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (wk)

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Matt Wade, Alex Carey (c&wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Wes Agar, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner

