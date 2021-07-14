WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 4th T20I match, July 15, 05:00 am IST

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th T20I between West Indies and Australia:

West Indies are enjoying a phenomenal ride in the five-match T20I series against Australia. The hosts have delivered comprehensive performances to win the first three T20 Internationals and win the series by 3-0. The fourth T20 International of the five-match series will now be played at 05:00 am IST on July 15, Saturday at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet.

There is nothing left in the T20I series now as the Caribbeans have already sealed a victory. The host will now be hoping to cause a series whitewash. Australia, on the other hand, will fancy a victory in the remaining two T20 Internationals to save themselves from embarrassment.

Ahead of the match between West Indies and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs AUS Telecast

The West Indies vs Australia match will not be broadcasted in India.

WI vs AUS Live Streaming

The match between WI vs AUS is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

WI vs AUS Match Details

The fourth T20 International of the five-match series between West Indies and Australia will be played on July 15, Thursday at 05:00 am IST at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet.

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Chris Gayle

Vice-Captain- Aaron Finch

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matt Wade, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh

WI vs AUS Probable XIs:

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis/Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c), Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, and Sheldon Cottrell

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matt Wade, Ashton Turner, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood

