WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction For 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Batters, Bowlers And Wicketkeeper, West Indies vs Bangladesh 2022, Guyana

WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s third ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh: After securing the three-match series, Bangladesh will take on West Indies in the final ODI match at Guyana. The sub-continent side will look to complete a clean sweep of the series on Saturday, July 16.

Bangladesh weren’t in the best of forms coming into the series but they have turned their fortunes around with two impeccable performances. The Tigers have won the first two fixtures to secure the series 2-0. Bangladesh registered an impressive 9-wicket victory over the hosts in the 2nd ODI.

Batting first, the West Indies batting line-up was shattered by the Bangladeshi bowlers. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan picked up four crucial wickets, while Nasum Ahmed bagged three. Mosaddek Hussain and Shoriful Islam claimed one wicket each to bowl out West Indies for 108 runs.

With a comfortable target to chase, Tigers skipper Tamim Iqbal scored a steady half-century to secure the match for his side. The hosts were absolutely obliterated and were pretty poor in all three departments. Nicholas Pooran and his men hope to salvage a win and restore some pride in the last ODI at the Providence Stadium.

Ahead of the Third ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs BAN Telecast

West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) third ODI match will not be telecast live in India.

WI vs BAN Live Streaming

The third ODI match between West Indies (WI) and Bangladesh (BAN) is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app.

WI vs BAN Match Details

The WI vs BAN Third ODI match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday, July 16, at 7:00 pm IST.

WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Vice-Captain: Akeal Hosein

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Litton Das

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Romario Shepherd, Mahmudullah

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein, Shoriful Islam

West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Possible XIs

West Indies Predicted Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here