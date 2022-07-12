WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd ODI: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, West Indies vs India 2022, July 12, 7 PM IST

WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for 2nd ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh: West Indies failed to kick off the ODI series on a positive note after they suffered a six-wicket defeat in the first match. Nicholas Pooran’s men will be desperately looking for a victory on Wednesday to stay alive in the three-match series. The second ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Batting first, West Indies registered 149 runs losing 9 wickets in 41 overs. For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam scalped four wickets as Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up three wickets to restrict their opponents to an achievable total.

Bangladesh, during the run chase, reached the target with 55 balls remaining. Mahmudullah (41 not out) emerged as his side’s top scorer in the game.

The third and final match of the series will be played on July 16 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Previously, West Indies outclassed Bangladesh in both T20I and ODI series.

Ahead of the second ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs BAN Telecast

West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) second ODI match will not be telecast live in India.

WI vs BAN Live Streaming

The second ODI match between West Indies (WI) and Bangladesh (BAN) is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app.

WI vs BAN Match Details

The WI vs BAN second ODI match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday, July 13, at 7:00 pm IST.

WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Vice-captain: Romario Shepherd

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Romario Shepherd, Mahmudullah

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein, Shoriful Islam

West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Possible XIs

West Indies Predicted Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

