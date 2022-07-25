WI vs BAN Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After triumphing in the second T20I, West Indies will be aiming to win the third T20I match and clinch the series. West Indies had defeated Bangladesh by a comfortable margin of 35 runs. However, the Calypso Kings wouldn’t want to take the Bangladesh Tigers lightly. Opener Brandon King showed great form in the 2nd T20I and gave a good start to the hosts. However, it was the blistering knock of Rovman Powell that took the game away from Bangladesh. Powell decimated the Bangladeshi bowling line-up as he smashed 61 runs off just 28 balls. Skipper Nicholas Pooran will hope that both Powell and King maintain their good form.

On the other hand, Bangladesh will be looking to salvage the three-match series by winning the third T20I. Bangladesh can draw the series 1-1 if they manage to triumph in the last T20I against the West Indies. The opening duo of Anamul Haque and Litton Das were dismissed cheaply in the 2nd T20I. Therefore, the team management of Bangladesh would want their openers to contribute more with the bat and provide a solid foundation. Skipper Mahmudullah also needs to play a captain’s knock and inspire his team to give their hundred percent.

Ahead of the 3rd T20I between West Indies and Bangladesh, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I be played?

The 3rd T20I between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played on July 7, Thursday.

Where will the West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I be played?

The 3rd T20I between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What time will the West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I begin?

The 3rd T20I between West Indies and Bangladesh will begin at 11:00 pm IST on July 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I?

The 3rd T20I between West Indies and Bangladesh will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I?

The 3rd T20I between West Indies and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicholas Pooran (c and wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy.

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Mahmudullah(c), Anamul Haque, Afif Hossain, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan(wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

