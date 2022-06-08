WI vs BAN: Taskin Ahmed Fitness Boost for Bangladesh Tour of West Indies

Bangladesh hope to have fast bowler Taskin Ahmed back from injury earlier than expected in time for next month’s Twenty20 series in the West Indies, a selector told AFP Wednesday.

Taskin has been sidelined with a shoulder problem since the second Test against South Africa in April and has visited a specialist in the United Kingdom for treatment.

He was named in the squad for the one-day series in the West Indies starting July 10, but selector Habibul Bashar said his improving fitness meant he could also be a contender for the three-match Twenty20 series beginning a week earlier.

“He looks good and may be ready well before the ODIs,” Bashar told AFP.

The 27-year-old missed the two home Tests against Sri Lanka last month and will not feature at the start of Bangladesh’s West Indies tour next week when the first of two five-day games begins.

“He will be travelling to the West Indies before the T20Is anyway. So, there is a good chance for him to play these matches,” said Bashar.

Taskin was in good form as Bangladesh won an ODI series in South Africa for the first time, picking up eight wickets in three matches until he aggravated an old injury.

The first Test will be held in Antigua from June 16-20 with the second in Saint Lucia from June 24-28.

