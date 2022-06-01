WI vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Windies Test Championship 2022 match, June 01, 07:30 PM IST

WI vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Windies Test Championship 2022 match between the Windward Islands and Barbados: Windward Islands will play against Barbados in the upcoming Windies Test Championship 2022 match at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad & Tobago from Wednesday, June 01.

Barbados are having a dream ride in the competition. The team is occupying the pole position in the points table with three wins from four league games. They are coming into the Wednesday game after scoring a phenomenal victory over Trinidad and Tobago by an innings and 22 runs. Barbados bowlers caused a lot of damage for the opposition as they conceded only 133 and 139 runs in their two batting innings.

Coming to the Windward Islands, they are struggling in the league. They have lost all their four league games to languish at the bottom of the standings. The team has consistently failed in coming up with good performances with the bat. In their last game against Leeward Island also, Windward scored only 173 and 184 runs.

Ahead of the match between the Windward Islands and Barbados, here is everything you need to know:

WI vs BAR Telecast

Windward Islands vs Barbados game will not be telecast in India

WI vs BAR Live Streaming

The Windies Test Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs BAR Match Details

The Windward Islands vs Barbados fixture will be played at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad & Tobago at 07:30 PM IST on June 01, Wednesday.

WI vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Raymon Reifer

Vice-Captain – Kavem Hodge

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Denis Smith

Batters: Kraigg Brathwaite, Keron Cottoy, Justin Greaves, Devon Smith

All-rounders: Raymon Reifer, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, Kenneth Dember, Akeem Jordan

WI vs BAR Probable XIs:

Windward Islands: Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Devon Smith, Kavem Hodge (c), Alick Athanaze, Kenneth Dember, Josh Thomas, Denis Smith (wk), Darius Martin, Ackeem Auguste, Keron Cottoy

Barbados: Akeem Jordan, Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Jonathan Carter, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jomel Warrican, Miguel Cummins, Ramon Simmonds, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves

