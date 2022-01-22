WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction For 1st T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For West Indies vs England 2022, January 23, 1:30 AM IST

WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s England tour of West Indies 2022 1st T20I between West Indies and England: After a humiliating Ashes campaign, England will get chance to do some repair-work as they start their series against the West Indies. The two cricketing heavyweights will first clash in a five-match T20I series, interspersed by a warm-up four-day game and conclude the tour with a three-match Test series.

The bilateral T20I series gets underway with the firstmatch on Sunday, January 23, which will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is scheduled to kickstart at 01:30 AM IST onwards. The hosts are coming into this series after losing the three-match ODI series against Ireland at home 1-2. Prior that, they had also lost a three-match T20I series away at Pakistan. Skipper Kevin Pollard will be aiming to turn the tables against the power-packed England side in the T20I series.

England, meanwhile, lost 0-4 in the five-match Ashes Test series, will aim to make a fresh start in the Caribbean. The visitors will be led by white-ball captain Eoin Morgan and the team last played a T20I series against Pakistan in July last year, they won the three-match series 2-1. But after that they had a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE, wherein they lost their last two matches to South Africa and New Zealand, losing chances of making the knockouts.

Ahead of the match between West Indies and England; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs ENG Telecast

West Indies vs England match will not be televised in India.

WI vs ENG Live Streaming

The West Indies vs England match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

WI vs ENG Match Details

The match will be played at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday, January 23. The game starts at 1:30 AM IST.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Vice-Captain: Jason Roy

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Keiron Pollard, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Moeen Ali, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan, Alzarri Joseph

WI vs ENG Probable XIs

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Phil Salt, Saqib Mahmood, Liam Dawson

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here