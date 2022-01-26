WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction For 3rd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For West Indies vs England 2022, January 27, 1:30 AM IST

WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I match between West Indies and England: The third T20 International of the five-match series between England and West Indies will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown at 01:30 AM IST on January 27, Thursday. The match promises to be an exciting affair as the series is currently levelled at 1-1.

West Indies were terrific in the first T20 International as they secured a victory by nine wickets. Brandon King was the top run-scorer for his team with 52 runs to his name. England bounced back stronger in the second game as they secured a victory in a nail-biting thriller by just one run.

The second T20I saw England batting first and posting a score of 171 runs. Jason Roy led the attack for his team as he scored 45 runs. Chasing the total, West Indies put up a good fight as Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein scored 44 runs each. However, the team fell short of just one run.

Ahead of the match between West Indies and England; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs ENG Telecast

WI vs ENG match will not be telecast in India.

WI vs ENG Live Streaming

West Indies vs England game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WI vs ENG Match Details

West Indies vs England contest will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown at 01:30 AM IST on January 27, Thursday.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jason Roy

Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Sam Billings

Batters: James Vince, Jason Roy, Brandon King

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Moeen Ali, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan

WI vs ENG Probable XIs

West Indies: Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Darren Bravo

England: James Vince, Jason Roy, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills, Sam Billings (wk), Liam Livingstone

