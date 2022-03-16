WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd Test match, March 16, 07:30 pm IST

West Indies vs England Dream11, WI vs ENG Dream11 Latest Update, WI vs ENG Dream11 Win, WI vs ENG Dream11 App, WI vs ENG Dream11 2021, WI vs ENG Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, WI vs ENG Dream11 Live Streaming

WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Test match between West Indies and England:

West Indies and England will fight a battle against each other in the second Test of the three-match series. Kensington Oval will conduct the much-fancied Test game from March 16 to March 21. West Indies delivered a brilliant performance in the first Test to end the game in a tie.

It was a high-scoring fixture as the batters from both sides ruled the 22-yard pitch. Batting first in the game, England scored 311 runs as Jonny Bairstow slammed 140 runs. Following the total, Nkrumah Bonner made headlines with his century. Jason Holder also looked in fine tough as Indies scored 375 runs.

The third innings saw the domination by England skipper Joe Root. The captain led from the front by slamming a century. In reply to England’s 349, the Carribeans added 147 runs for four wickets. Another interesting performance is expected as both the teams will be eager to take a lead in the series.

Ahead of the match between West Indies and England; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs ENG Telecast

West Indies vs England game will not telecast in India

WI vs ENG Live Streaming

The 2nd Test will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs ENG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados from March 16 to March 21.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ben Stokes

Vice-Captain - Kraigg Brathwaite

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Foakes

Batters: Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Zak Crawley, Joe Root

All-rounders: Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Saqib Mahmood

WI vs ENG Probable XIs:

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Jack Leach, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk)

