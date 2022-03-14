WI vs ENG: West Indies Announce Unchanged 13-man Squad For 2nd Test Against England

West Indies stuck with an unchanged 13-man squad for the second cricket Test against England, which starts Wednesday at Kensington Oval.

The three-Test series is level after West Indies held on Saturday to draw the opener. England made a bold declaration on the last day at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and got within six wickets of winning on a sluggish pitch with an undermanned bowling attack.

“It was a hard-fought first match in Antigua and we decided to stick with the same 13 players for the second match in Barbados," West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes said Sunday. “It was hard work for all the bowlers, and we were very happy with the way they stuck to the task.”

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

