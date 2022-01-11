WI vs IRE: 2nd ODI Postponed After Multiple Covid Cases Surface in Ireland Camp

In the wake of multiple Covid cases surfacing at the Ireland camp in the West Indies, both sides have agreed to postpone the second ODI which was scheduled to be played on Tuesday in Jamaica. Five members of the visiting side were tested positive for the virus, leaving the team severely depleted to compete.

The Ireland and West Indies cricket board have issued a joint statement to confirm the postponement of the contest. It stated that the governing bodies are working together to explore all possibilities for the series to be completed.

“The second CG Insurance One-Day International scheduled for Sabina Park on Tuesday, January 11 has therefore been postponed,” the statement read.

Joint statement by Cricket West Indies and Cricket Ireland on postponement of 2nd CG Insurance ODI | Full Statement: https://t.co/u1IFI3jU27— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 10, 2022

“CWI and CI are in discussions to review the match schedule and are working to explore all possibilities for the series to be completed.

ALSO READ | IND vs SA, 3rd Test: Will Being at Peace Allow Virat the Batter to Come to the Fore and Help Reward Kohli the Captain?

“The five members of the Ireland team who have returned positive COVID-19 results remain in isolation under the care and supervision of the medical teams. Further updates will be provided as soon as possible,” it added.

Ireland trail the three-match series 0-1 after losing the opening ODI to the West Indies by 24 runs. The visitors have already received multiple blows as Andy McBrine and Mark Adair suffered injuries.

Both teams were scheduled to play the third and the final T20I on January 14 before concluding the tour with one-off T20 on January 16 at the same venue.

Earlier, Ireland’s tour of the USA was also hit by Covid infections, forcing the entire ODI series to be called off. The likes of Paul Stirling and Shane Getkate tested positive after that series was cancelled and quarantined in Florida.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here