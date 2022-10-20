WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction And Tips: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For ICC T20 World Cup 2022, West Indies vs Ireland

WI vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match between West Indies and Ireland: After losing to Zimbabwe in their first game, Ireland surprised everyone by defeating an in-form Scotland side that defeated the West Indies in their opener. The Irish side will be up against the two-time T20 World Champions West Indies in a must-win game. Each side has a win and a loss in their kitty and the team that emerges victorious on Friday in Hobart will seal their place in the Super 12 stage.

Ireland chased down a huge 177-run target set by Scotland after being reduced to 61 for 4. Batters Curtis Campher and George Dockrell then stitched up a formidable partnership and saw the Irish side home.

West Indies also had a similar route to their final group game as they gained momentum after thumping Zimbabwe in their last outing. Batting first, West Indies were sailing smoothly before a blip towards the back end. The Caribbean’s bowling attack led by Alzarri Joseph stepped up and defended the total to lead them to their first win of the tournament.

With both teams requiring a win in their last group game to be in contention, we’re in for a treat. Will West Indies advance to the main event? Will Ireland advance to the next round after missing out last year? We’ll find our answers on Friday!

Ahead of the match between West Indies and Ireland; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs IRE Match Details

The match between West Indies and Ireland will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday, October 21, at 9:30 am IST.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jason Holder

Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Paul Stirling

Allrounders: Curtis Campher, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein

Bowlers: Odean Smith, Obed McCoy, Joshua Little

West Indies and Ireland Possible XIs

West Indies Predicted Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy

Ireland Predicted Line-up: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny

