WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs West Indies vs New Zealand 2022, August 13, Jamaica, 12 AM IST

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s Second T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand: West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran will desperately hope to end their four-match losing streak as they are set to face New Zealand on Saturday in the second T20I. Another defeat in the second match will shatter West Indies’ hopes of winning the three-match T20I series against the Kiwi opponents. The match will be played at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have been unbeaten against West Indies in their last five T20I meetings. The Kane Williamson-led side kicked off the T20I series on a convincing note after claiming a 13-run triumph in the opening game. New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner was adjudged Man of the Match for his terrific bowling spell. Santner picked up three wickets conceding just 19 runs in his four overs.

After completing the T20Is, the two teams will be involved in a three-match ODI series.

Ahead of the second T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs NZ Telecast

The Second T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand will not be televised live in India.

WI vs NZ Live Streaming

The second T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs NZ Match Details

The WI vs NZ second T20I match will be played at the Sabina Park in Jamaica on Saturday, August 13, at 12:00 am IST.

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-captain: Mitchell Santner

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicket-keeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Jason Holder, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Obed McCoy

West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible XIs

West Indies Predicted Line-up: Paul Stirling, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

