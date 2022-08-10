WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran will get a golden chance against New Zealand to fix multiple issues in the squad ahead of T20 World Cup. The T20I series against Kiwis not only does offer West Indies an opportunity to end their poor form but it also appears as a great stage to find the best possible team combination.

The first T20I match of the series between West Indies and New Zealand is scheduled to be played at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Thursday. West Indies come into the fixture after enduring a 4-1 defeat against India in the T20I series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be determined to extend their 11-match winning streak in white-ball cricket. In their last assignment, the Kiwis whitewashed the Netherlands in a two-match T20I series.

For New Zealand, veteran cricketers like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee are expected to make a comeback to the squad for the T20I series against West Indies. New Zealand will also see a change in captaincy as Williamson is set to replace Mitchell Santner as the leader of the side.

After the completion of the T20I series, West Indies and New Zealand will lock horns in a three-match ODI series.

Ahead of the first T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand, here is everything you need to know:

WI vs NZ Telecast

The first T20I between West Indies and New Zealand will not be televised in India.

WI vs NZ Live Streaming

The first T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs NZ Match Details

The WI vs NZ first T20I match will be played at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Thursday, August 11, at 12:00 am IST.

WI vs NZ dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Michael Bracewell

Vice-Captain: Martin Guptill

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Obed McCoy

West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible Starting XI:

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (captain and wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

