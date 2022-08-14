WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Monday’s Third T20I

West Indies will try to produce a top-notch performance in the third match against New Zealand to avoid a whitewash in the T20I series. The final T20I game is scheduled to be played at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Monday.

New Zealand had started the series on a promising note after clinching a thrilling 13-run victory in the first clash of the series. New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner had picked up three wickets in the game to earn a vital 1-0 lead in the series.

The Kane Williamson-led side showcased a terrific batting in the next encounter as they registered a mammoth total of 215/5. Glenn Phillips pulled off a blistering knock of 41-ball 76 in the game.

Santner and Michael Bracewell scalped three wickets each as the hosts could somehow manage to reach 125/9.

After the completion of the T20Is, the two teams will be involved in a three-match ODI series.

Ahead of the third T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs NZ Telecast

The third T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand will not be televised live in India.

WI vs NZ Live Streaming

The third T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs NZ Match Details

The WI vs NZ third T20I match will be played at the Sabina Park in Jamaica on Saturday, August 15, at 12:00 am IST.

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Michael Bracewell

Vice-captain: Mitchell Santner

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicket-keeper: Devon Conway

Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Odean Smith, Ish Sodhi, Obed McCoy

West Indies vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult

