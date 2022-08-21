WI vs NZ Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to watch the West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

West Indies will take on New Zealand in the deciding third ODI in Barbados. After winning the first ODI comprehensively, West Indies took their foot off the gas in the second ODI. Trent Boult and Tim Southee ran through the West Indies top-order. Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, and Shamarh Brooks were found wanting against the Kiwi pacers. Skipper Nicholas Pooran would want a better performance from his batters in the all-important series decider.

New Zealand has the momentum with them and will now look to triumph in the third ODI and clinch the three-match series. Team management will be concerned with the form of Martin Guptill. However, Kane Williamson and Co will start as the favourites against the Calypso Kings on Sunday.

Ahead of the 3rd ODI between West Indies and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd ODI be played?

The 3rd ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will be played on August 21, Saturday.

Where will the West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd ODI be played?

The 3rd ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will be played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

What time will the West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd ODI begin?

The 3rd ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will begin at 11:30 pm IST, on August 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

West Indies vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), James Neesham/Ish Sodhi, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

