WI vs PAK, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online

The Pakistan tour of the West Indies comprising four T20 Internationals and two Test matches is scheduled to get underway from July 28, Wednesday. The preeminent tour will kickstart at the Kensington Oval in Barbados with West Indies locking horns with Pakistan in the first T20 International of the four-match series.

Entering the contest on Wednesday, West Indies will be riding on confidence. The last two tours of the West Indies saw them stamping their authority in the shortest format of the game. The hosts scripted a stunning victory in the five-match T20I series against South Africa earlier this month by 3-2. After South Africa, the Caribbean team hammered Australia in the five-match T20I series by 4-1.

Pakistan, on the other hand, experienced a disastrous outing in the just-concluded Pakistan tour of England. The Men in Green could secure victory in just one out of six limited-overs games. While the visitors lost the ODI series by 0-3, England emerged victorious in the T20I series by 2-1. Coming into the four-match T20I series against West Indies, Pakistan will have to regroup themselves and make amends.

The WI vs PAK 1st T20I is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST on Wednesday, July 28.

When will the 1st T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The 1st T20I will be played on Wednesday, July 28.

Where will the 1st T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The match will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

What time will the 1st T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The first T20 International will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The four-match T20I series between West Indies and Pakistan will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

All the West Indies vs Pakistan series matches will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WI vs PAK 1st T20I, West Indies probable playing XI against Pakistan: Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh Jr, Fidel Edwards, Obed McCoy

WI vs PAK 1st T20I, Pakistan probable playing XI against West Indies: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

