WI vs PAK, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online

West Indies and Pakistan are all set to feature in two-match Test series. The first Test between the two teams will be played on August 12, Thursday at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. The cricket fans have been deprived of a lot of cricketing action during the Pakistan tour of Indiesas the rain played the spoilsport.

Three T20 International out of four-match series between West Indies and Pakistan were washed out due to persistent rainfall in Barbados and Guyana. Pakistan scripted a victory in the only T20I possible to win the series by 1-0. In addition, the visitors will be riding on confidence as they scripted victory in their last Test series.

Pakistan completely outclassed Zimbabwe in a two-match Test series in May 2021 by 2-0. On the other hand, West Indies didn’t enjoy an ideal run in the purest format of the game. They lost both their Test matches against South Africa on home soil in June.

The WI vs PAK 1st Test is scheduled to start at 08:30 PM IST on Thursday, August 12.

When will the 1st Test match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The 1st Test will be played on Thursday, August 12.

Where will the 1st Test match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The first Test match will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

What time will the 1st Test match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The first Test match between West Indies and Pakistan will begin at 08:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st Test match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The first Test of the two-match series between West Indies and Pakistan will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st Test match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The first Test of the two-match series between West Indies and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WI vs PAK 1st Test, West Indies probable playing XI against Pakistan: Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Nkrumah Bonner, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph

WI vs PAK 1st Test, Pakistan probable playing XI against West Indies: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah/Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

