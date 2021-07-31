WI vs PAK, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online

West Indies will cross swords with Pakistan in the second game of their four-match T20I series on Saturday, July 31. The thrilling match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana and will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

The first T20I encounter between both sides at the Kensington Oval was abandoned due to rain. That turned the series into a best of three contest, with little room for either side to put a wrong foot.

However, the hosts will be riding high on confidence as they scripted a stunning victory (3-2) in the five-match T20I series against South Africa earlier this month. After defeating the Proteas, the Caribbean team hammered Australia in the five-match T20I series by 4-1 to further stamp their authority in the shortest format of the game.

On the contrary, the visitors experienced a disastrous outing in the just-concluded tour of England. Babar Azam’s men mustered just a solitary win out of the six limited-over games. Pakistan went on to lose the ODI series by 0-3, their misfortune continued in the T20I leg as well which they lost 1-2. Coming into the T20I leg of their Caribbean tour, Pakistan will have to regroup themselves and make amends to give them the best chance at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Going into the second game, it remains to be seen how Pakistan performs in the Bajan conditions. Whereas, the West Indies will be looking to pick up where they left off in the 4-1 series win over Australia.

When will the 2nd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The 2nd T20I will be played on Saturday, July 31.

Where will the 2nd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time will the 2nd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The second T20 International will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The four-match T20I series between West Indies and Pakistan will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

All the West Indies vs Pakistan series matches will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WI vs PAK 2nd T20I, West Indies probable playing XI against Pakistan: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh Jr, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein

WI vs PAK 2nd T20I, Pakistan probable playing XI against West Indies: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir

