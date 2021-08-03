WI vs PAK, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online

West Indies and Pakistan are all set to feature in the last T20 International of the four-match series on August 3, Tuesday. The exciting game will be hosted at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The fans were deprived of a lot of cricketing action during the T20I series between Pakistan and West Indies as rain played spoilsport.

The first and third T20 International were washed out due to rain. Meanwhile, the second T20 International saw a close encounter as both West Indies and Pakistan fought tooth and nail to take a lead in the series. In the end, the visitors managed to script a victory by seven runs to take a lead by 1-0.

With this, Pakistan has ensured that they won’t be losing the T20I series. West Indies need to produce an exceptional performance in the last T20 International to end the T20I series in a draw.

The WI vs PAK 4th T20I is scheduled to start at 08:30 PM IST on Tuesday, August 03.

When will the 4th T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The 4th T20I will be played on Tuesday, August 03.

Where will the 4th T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The fourth T20 International will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time will the 4th T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The fourth T20 International between West Indies and Pakistan will begin at 08:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 4th T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The last T20 International of the four-match series between West Indies and Pakistan will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 4th T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The last T20 International of the four-match series between West Indies and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WI vs PAK 4th T20I, West Indies probable playing XI against Pakistan: Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle

WI vs PAK 4th T20I, Pakistan probable playing XI against West Indies: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez

