WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s West Indies vs Pakistan 2021, 2nd Test, August 20, 8:30 PM IST

WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Test between West Indies and Pakistan: The West Indies have started their ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 campaign in style. The hosts defeated Pakistan by just one wicket to take a 1-0 series lead. Both sides will now lock horns in the second and final Test of the series which will begin on Friday August 20, at Sabina Park, in Kingston, Jamaica at 08:30 PM IST.

The first Test was indeed a mouth-watering contest, as the play continued till the last session of the game and nobody was able to predict who would win the contest. However, Roston Chase and Jayden Seales held their nerves to script a one-wicket win for the hosts in the end. The victory at home catapults the Caribbean side to the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 points table. However, they shouldn’t get complacent in the upcoming second Test as they were by no means perfect in the first.

Meanwhile, a dispirited Pakistan, had ample opportunities in the first three days and few more on the penultimate day of the first Test. But they let the game slip out of their hands to go one-up in the two-match Test series. However, with the second Test to be played at the same venue, under almost similar conditions, Babar Azam and Co will look bounce back and open their account in the 2021-23 WTC standings.

Ahead of the last Test between West Indies and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs PAK Telecast

The two-match Test series will not be broadcast in India.

WI vs PAK Live Streaming

The Test series will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs PAK Match Details

The second and final Test match will be played at Sabina Park, in Kingston, Jamaica, from Friday, August 20, and starts at 08:30 PM IST.

WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Jason Holder

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Fawad Alam, Kraigg Brathwaite, Babar Azam, Jeramaine Blackwood

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Kemar Roach, Hasan Ali, Mohammed Abbas, Jayden Seales

WI vs PAK Probable XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali or Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi

