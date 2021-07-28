WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 1st T20I match, July 28, 07:30 PM IST

WI vs PAK dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for 1st T20I between West Indies vs Pakistan July 28, 07:30 PM IST

WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I between West Indies and Pakistan:

The preeminent Pakistan tour of the West Indies is all set to kickstart on July 28, Wednesday with a four-match T20I series. The inaugural T20 International of the four-match series will be played from 07:30 PM IST at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

West Indies will start the T20I series as favorites. The Caribbean side displayed an aggressive brand of cricket in the shortest format of the game in the recent past. Earlier this month, West Indies hammered South Africa in the five-match home T20I series by 3-2. The same was followed by the hosts producing another dominating performance as they defeated Australia in the five-match T20I series by 4-1. With two series wins in the shortest format, West Indies will have the momentum and confidence of securing a victory against Men in Green too.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will look forward to making the amends at the earliest. The team suffered an annihilation in their most recent T20I series against England. The Men in Green were thrashed by 1-2 at the England soil. After an embarrassing defeat, the visitors will hope to bring their A-game and give a tough competition to West Indies.

Ahead of the last One Day International between West Indies and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs PAK Telecast

The West Indies vs Pakistan three-match T20I series will not be broadcasted in India.

WI vs PAK Live Streaming

The first T20 International between West Indies and Pakistan is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

WI vs PAK Match Details

The first T20 International of the four-match series between West Indies and Pakistan will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 28, Wednesday at 07:30 PM IST.

WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Evin Lewis

Vice-Captain- Babar Azam

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hayden Walsh Jr

WI vs PAK Probable XIs:

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Hayden Walsh Jr, Fidel Edwards, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Bravo

Pakistan: Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam (C), Sohaib Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

