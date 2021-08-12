WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 1st Test match, August 12, 08:30 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: WI vs PAK dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for 1st Test between West Indies vs Pakistan August 12, 08:30 PM IST

WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Test between West Indies and Pakistan:

After a rain-marred T20I series, West Indies will square off against Pakistan in a two-match Test series. The first Test match between the two sides will be played on August 12, Thursday. Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica will play host to the thrilling encounter scheduled at 08:30 PM IST.

The two teams were previously involved in a four-match T20I series which resulted in Pakistan winning by 1-0. Three out of four T20 Internationals were spiled by rain. Pakistan won the only T20 International in which the play was possible by seven runs.

As far as the purest format of the game is concerned, Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 2-0 in their last Test series. West Indies, on the other hand, had succumbed to 0-2 defeat against South Africa in a two-match Test series in June.

WI vs PAK Telecast

The West Indies vs Pakistan two-match Test series will not be broadcasted in India.

WI vs PAK Live Streaming

The Test series between West Indies and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

WI vs PAK Match Details

The first Test of the two-match series between West Indies and Pakistan will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica on August 12, Thursday at 08:30 PM IST.

WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kraigg Brathwaite

Vice-Captain- Abid Ali

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Kraigg Brathwaite

All-rounders: Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph

WI vs PAK Probable XIs:

West Indies: Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Nkrumah Bonner, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Kraigg Brathwaite (c)

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi

