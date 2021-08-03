WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 4th T20I match, August 03, 08:30 PM IST

WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th T20I between West Indies and Pakistan: The four-match T20I series between West Indies and Pakistan is heading towards its conclusion. Both the sides are all set to square off against each other in the last T20 International on August 03, Tuesday. Providence Stadium in Guyana will play host to the thrilling encounter scheduled at 08:30 PM IST.

Rain has played spoilsport thus far in the four-match T20I series between West Indies and Pakistan. The first and third T20 International were abandoned due to rainfall. Meanwhile, the second T20 International saw Pakistan scripting a victory by seven runs.

Mohammad Hafeez was exceptional with the ball in the second T20I. The all-rounder gave away just six runs in his four overs while picking an important wicket of Andre Fletcher. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan also played a vital role in steering Pakistan to victory. Azam played a remarkable knock of 51 runs while Rizwan added 46 runs.

The contest on Tuesday will be the last chance for the hosts to save the T20I series as Pakistan is leading by 1-0.

Ahead of the last T20 International between West Indies and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs PAK Telecast

The West Indies vs Pakistan four-match T20I series will not be broadcasted in India.

WI vs PAK Live Streaming

The T20I series between West Indies and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

WI vs PAK Match Details

The last T20 International of the four-match series between West Indies and Pakistan will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on August 03, Tuesday at 08:30 PM IST.

WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Chris Gayle

Vice-Captain- Babar Azam

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Andre Russell, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Hayden Walsh, Usman Qadir

WI vs PAK Probable XIs:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here