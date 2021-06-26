WI vs SA 1st T20I at National Cricket Stadium: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads for West Indies vs South Africa

WI vs SA Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads:

The opening T20I match of five-match series between South Africa and the West Indies will be played on Saturday at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

Coming into this series South Africa will be high on confidence, having blanked West Indies 2-0 in two-match Test series. However, unlike red-ball cricket, West Indies will be the favourites in the shortest format of the game as their players have the experience of playing T20 cricket all over the world.

The additions of all-rounder Andre Russell and Shimron Hetmyer in the West Indies T20I squad have further bolstered their strength. And Fidel Edwards will look to consolidate his spot in the West Indies ahead of the World Cup on his return.

WI vs SA schedule

The 1st T20I between WI vs SA match is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST.

WI vs SA Weather Forecast

The temperature will hover between 27-33 degrees Celsius. There are 17 per cent chances of precipitation. Humidity will be around 81 per cent.

WI vs SA 2021, WI vs SA Live Streaming Details

The match between West Indies vs South Africa will not be televised in India. It could also be live-streamed on Fancode App.

WI vs SA Pitch Report

Grenada ground should be on the slower side. Spinners will play a crucial role in this game. Pacers will be extras some swing. The match will be a high scoring affair. Batsmen will exploit the condition in the powerplay.

WI vs SA Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (10 matches - WI 4 | SA 6 | N/R 0)

South Africa and West Indies have faced each other 10 times in the T20Is, with SA taking 10 games while WI have emerged victorious on 4 occasions.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

West Indies won by three wickets

South Africa won by 69 runs

West Indies won by four wickets

West Indies won by four wickets

South Africa won by one run

WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Andre Russell

Vice-Captain- Chris Gayle

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Q de Kock

Batsmen: C Gayle, D Miller, E Lewis, R van der Dussen

All-rounders: A Russell, G Linde, K Pollard

Bowlers: K Rabada, O McCoy, S Cottrell

WI vs SA Probable XIs:

West Indies predicted playing XI: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards and Hayden Walsh/Kevin Sinclair

South Africa predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

