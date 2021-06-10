WI vs SA 1st Test: West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming Online, Probable XI, Weather/Pitch Report

West Indies will host South Africa in a two-match Test series, followed by five T20 matches. The first match of the series will be played from Thursday, June 10, at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia and is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.

The Proteas who last visited the Caribbean shores back in 2010, come into this series on the back of a 0-2 away loss against Pakistan earlier this year. Dean Elgar will be leading the 19-man South Africa squad that has two Tests debutants in Prenelan Subrayen and Lizaad Williams. On the other hand, will be keen to get on the winning momentum after drawing the two-Test series against Sri Lanka recently at home. Kraig Braithwaite will be leading the Calypso Kings outfit and they too have handed a call-up to rookie Jayden Seales, who was named in the 17-man provisional squad for the Test series.

Both sides couldn’t make it to the final of the nine-team league tournament after finishing sixth and seventh, respectively, in the first cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). However, they have an opportunity through the series to fine-tune their Test game ahead of the next cycle of WTC.

When is the West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The match has been scheduled from June 10-14, 2021.

Where will the West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test match be played?

The match will be played at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia.

At what time will the West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test match begin?

The 1st Test match will start from 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test match?

Not televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test match?

Fans can enjoy the live streaming on FanCode website and app.

Weather and pitch conditions:

The weather should remain warm and cloudy in St Lucia throughout the course of the match. Average temperature should be around 31 degrees Celsius, however rain could play spoilsport on the final day.

The wicket at the venue will see Test cricket being played for the first time in two years. The pitch should assist the seamers, and the grassy surface will offer consistent pace and bounce. Batsmen should be able to score big if they get their eye in early on, as the ball is likely to come onto the bat. The hosts lost the previous Test held here by a margin of 232-runs against England in 2019.

WI vs SA 1st Test, West Indies probable playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Shai Hope (WK), Kieran Powell or Roston Chase, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

WI vs SA 1st Test, South Africa probable playing XI: Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Keegan Petersen, Quinton De Kock (WK), George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

