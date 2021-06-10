WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's West Indies vs South Africa, 1st Test, June 10 07:30 PM IST

WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For West Indies and South Africa 1st Test match:Kraig Braithwaite-led West Indies will kick-start their summer season with a bilateral series that consists of two Tests and five T20Is against South Africa. The first match of the series will be played on Thursday, June 10at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia.

For Dean Elgar-led outfit, the upcoming bilateral series will be a chance to set things rolling, after they lost 0-2 away in Pakistan earlier this year. On the other hand, Braithwaite-led unit will be eager to play yet another bilateral series after drawing the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in March this year.

Ahead of the match between West Indies and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs SA Telecast

Not televised in India.

WI vs SA Live Streaming

The 1st Test between WI vs SA is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

WI vs SA Match Details

June 10-14, 2021 - 07:30 PM IST, at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia.

WI vs SA captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Dean Elgar

Vice-captain: Jason Holder

WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton De Kock

Batsmen: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kraigg Brathwaite

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Rahkeem Cornwall, Lungi Ngidi

WI vs SA Probable XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Shai Hope (WK), Kieran Powell or Roston Chase, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

South Africa: Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Keegan Petersen, Quinton De Kock (WK), George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

