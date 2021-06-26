WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction And Full Squad List For 1st T20I: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For West Indies vs South Africa 2021, June 26 11:30 PM IST, Grenada

WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I Match between West Indies vs South Africa: After the conclusion of the two-match Test series, South Africa and West Indies will lock horns in a five-match T20I series. The T20I tournament opener will be played on Saturday at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

Coming into this game South Africa will be high on confidence, having defeated West Indies 2-0 in the red-ball series. Unlike the Test series, the Kieron Pollard-led outfit are the favourites against South Africa.

Ahead of the series, Cricket West Indies (CWI) added two more names to their squad – all-rounder Andre Russell and explosive batsman Shimron Hetmyer. The return of Fidel Edwards will further boost West Indies’ bowling attack.

On the other hand, South Africa have also named a strong squad for the event, which is headlined by their star wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock. The Proteas team will bank on the services of Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller in the middle. However, the fitness concern of their skipper Temba Bavuma is a huge setback for the rainbow nation.

Ahead of the 1st T20I match between West Indies and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs SA Telecast

The 1st T20I match between West Indies and South Africa is not being televised in India.

WI vs SA Live Streaming

The 1st T20I match between West Indies and South Africa can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

WI vs SA Match Details

The 1st T20I match between WI vs SA will be played on Saturday, June 26 at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. The game will start at 11:30 pm (IST).

WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Andre Russell

Vice-Captain - Chris Gayle

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Q de Kock

Batsmen: C Gayle, D Miller, E Lewis, R van der Dussen

All-rounders: A Russell, G Linde, K Pollard

Bowlers: K Rabada, O McCoy, S Cottrell

WI vs SA Probable XIs

West Indies predicted playing XI: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards and Hayden Walsh/Kevin Sinclair

South Africa predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

