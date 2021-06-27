WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 2nd T20I match, June 27, 11:30 pm IST

WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I between West Indies and South Africa: After a stunning performance in the first T20 International, West Indies will square off against South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada on June 27, Sunday at 11:30 pm IST.

The first T20I between the two sides saw the hosts completely outplaying South Africa with their exploits with the willow. The match saw Kieron Pollard winning the toss and inviting the Temba Bavuma-side to put the total on the board. Batting first, South Africa managed to post a decent total of 160 runs courtesy of Rassie van der Dussen who played a sublime knock of 56 runs.

However, the score wasn’t enough considering the decorated batting line-up of West Indies. The Caribbean side achieved the target in just 15 overs as Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, and Andre Russell breathed fire with the bat. Lewis hammered 71 runs off just 35 deliveries. Gayle and Russell also made notable contributions as they added 32 and 23 runs respectively to the scoreboard.

Following a thrashing in the first match by eight wickets, South Africa will be hoping to turn the tables in their favor in the second T20 International.

Ahead of the match between West Indies and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs SA Telecast

The West Indies vs South Africa match will not be broadcasted in India.

WI vs SA Live Streaming

The match between WI vs SA is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WI vs SA Match Details

The second T20 International of the five-match series between West Indies and South Africa will be played on June 27, Sunday at 11:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada.

WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Evin Lewis

Vice-Captain- Kieron Pollard

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Gayle, David Miller

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

WI vs SA Probable XIs:

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

