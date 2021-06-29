​WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 3rd T20I match, June 29, 11:30 pm IST

WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I between West Indies and South Africa:The cricket fans should brace themselves for another mind-boggling affair as West Indies will square off against South Africa in the third T20 International of the five-match series. The National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada will host the thrilling encounter on June 29, Tuesday at 11:30 pm IST.
Thus far in the T20I series, both West Indies and South Africa have produced stunning performances. The series is leveled at 1-1 as West Indies outclassed the visitors by eight wickets in the first game. The second T20I, on the other hand, saw South Africa scripting a comeback by registering a victory by 16 runs.
West Indies’ opening batsman Evin Lewis is the highest run-getter with 92 runs at an average of 46. In the bowling department, West Indies’ Obed McCoy rules the chart as he has picked three scalps at an average of 18.33.
Ahead of the match between West Indies and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:
WI vs SA Telecast
The West Indies vs South Africa match will not be broadcasted in India.
WI vs SA Live Streaming
The match between WI vs SA is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
WI vs SA Match Details
The third T20 International of the five-match series between West Indies and South Africa will be played on June 29, Tuesday at 11:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada.
WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain:Andre Fletcher
Vice-Captain: Kieron Pollard
Suggested Playing XI for WI vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock
Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Andre Fletcher
All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell
Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, George Linde, Anrich Nortje
WI vs SA Probable XIs:
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
