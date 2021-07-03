WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 5th T20I match, July 03, 11:30 pm IST

West Indies vs South Africa Dream11, WI vs SA Dream11 Latest Update, WI vs SA Dream11 Win, WI vs SA Dream11 App, WI vs SA Dream11 2021, WI vs SA Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, WI vs SA Dream11 Live Streaming

WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 5th T20I between West Indies and South Africa:

The highly entertaining T20I series between West Indies and South Africa have boiled down to the winner being decided by the last match. The T20I series is leveled at 2-2 and the team winning the fifth T20 International will take the trophy home. The National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada will host the last T20I match on July 03, Saturday at 11:30 pm IST.

It won’t be wrong to say that the T20I series thus far has seen a mind-boggling contest between West Indies’s batting line-up and South Africa’s bowling unit. West Indies got off to a flying start in the series as they won the first encounter by eight wickets. However, the second and third T20I saw South Africa outclassing the home side.

The fourth T20 match was a do-or-die game for the Caribbean side and they bounced back in a stunning fashion. It was a comprehensive performance by the hosts as they excelled in both batting and bowling. South Africa, on the other hand, have seen phenomenal performances by their bowlers throughout the bowling unit. However, the batting line-up has blown hot and cold with the players failing to show consistency with the willow.

Going into the last match, the visitors will hope for a comprehensive performance while West Indies will look forward to continuing their winning momentum.

Ahead of the match between West Indies and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs SA Telecast

The West Indies vs South Africa match will not be broadcasted in India.

WI vs SA Live Streaming

The match between WI vs SA is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WI vs SA Match Details

The last T20 International of the five-match series between West Indies and South Africa will be played on July 03, Saturday at 11:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada.

WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Q de Kock

Vice-Captain- K Pollard

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Q de Kock

Batsmen: E Lewis, R van der Dussen, K Pollard, T Bavuma

All-rounders: A Russell, G Linde

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, O McCoy, T Shamsi, A Nortje

WI vs SA Probable XIs:

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Chris Gayle, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

