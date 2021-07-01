WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s West Indies vs South Africa 2021, 4th T20I match, July 1, 11:30 PM IST Thursday

WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th T20I between West Indies and South Africa: West Indies and South Africa have kept the cricket fans hooked to their television screens by displaying some fearless brand of cricket in the T20I series thus far. The two teams are again gearing up for a nail-biting thriller as they will lock horns with each other in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series. The National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada will host the thrilling encounter on July 01, Thursday at 11:30 pm IST.

The T20I series commenced with West Indies grabbing all the limelight with their power-packed performances. The hosts completely outclassed the South African side to win the first match by eight wickets. However, the Proteas scripted a memorable comeback as they emerged victorious in the second T20I by 16 runs.

The third T20I saw both teams fighting tooth and nail to take a lead in the series. In the end, the visitors had the last laugh as they secured victory by one run. With South Africa leading the series by 2-1, West Indies need to secure a victory in the fourth T20I to save themselves from another series loss.

Ahead of the match between West Indies and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs SA Telecast

The West Indies vs South Africa match will not be broadcast in India.

WI vs SA Live Streaming

The match between WI vs SA is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs SA Match Details

The fourth T20 International of the five-match series between West Indies and South Africa will be played on July 01, Thursday at 11:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada.

WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Kieron Pollard

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Andre Fletcher

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

WI vs SA Probable XIs

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here