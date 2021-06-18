WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s 2nd Test, June 18, 7:30 PM IST St Lucia

WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Test between West Indies and South Africa: After producing a cracking game in the first Test, West Indies will lock horns with South Africa in the last Test match of the two-match series. The game is scheduled to be played from June 18 at 07:30 pm IST at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

The first Test match between South Africa and West Indies saw the visitors completely outplaying the Caribbean side by an innings and 63 runs. Quinton de Kock was the wrecker-in-chief for South Africa as he played a stunning knock of 141 runs to help SA post a total of 322 runs in their first batting innings.

Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje were absolutely brilliant with the ball as they picked five, six, and seven wickets, respectively, across two innings. Entering the second Test, the hosts will look forward to making the amends and save themselves from a clean sweep at home.

Ahead of the match between West Indies and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs SA Telecast

The West Indies vs South Africa match will not be broadcast on TV in India.

WI vs SA Live Streaming

The match between WI vs SA is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs SA Match Details

The last Test match of the two-match series between West Indies and South Africa will be played from June 18 at 07:30 pm IST at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia

WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain - Jason Holder

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Dean Elgar, Kraigg Brathwaite, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Kemar Roach, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

WI vs SA Probable XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Joshua da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Jason Holder, Jayden Seales, Rakheem Cornwall

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here