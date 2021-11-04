WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 West Indies vs Sri Lanka, November 4, 7:30 PM IST

WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka: In the 35th of the T20 World Cup 2021, West Indies (WI) will lock horns with Sri Lanka (SL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. After dismal performances in their three out of first four games, the Sri Lankan team is now on the verge of getting eliminated from the tournament.

On paper, West Indies are favourites to win this game. However, SL are capable of upsetting the defending champions. Overall, fans can expect a mouth-watering clash between the two teams in Abu Dhabi.

Despite two losses from three games, the West Indies side still have a slim chance of finishing in the top 2 of the Group 1 table in the Super 12 round.

West Indies will have to win both their remaining games and also depend upon the results of other teams to reach the semifinal stage of the tournament. To make the matters worse, the Windies team will have to win their remaining games by a huge margin to make up for their poor net run rate at the Group stage.

A victory in today’s game, not only increase West Indies chances but also put a dent in Australia’s hope to qualify for the last.

Ahead of the match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs SL Telecast

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

WI vs SL Live Streaming

The match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka will be available to stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

WI vs SL Match Details

West Indies will be up against Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, November 4.

WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roston Chase

Vice-captain: Charith Asalanka

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle

Allrounders: Roston Chase, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

WI vs SL Probable XIs

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard/Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell and Akeal Hosein

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara

