WI vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction: West Indies and Zimbabwe Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers WI vs ZIM match, October 19, 1:30 pm IST

WI vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match between West Indies and Zimbabwe: We are just halfway into the ICC T20 World Cup and it has already produced high-octane matches and some major upsets. With the second round of the group stage getting underway, there is a lot at stake, and each team wants to leave no stone unturned to make it to the Super 12 stage. West Indies and Zimbabwe will be in action in Group B on Wednesday, October 19, at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The Windies have a lot to defend after suffering a shocking defeat to Scotland in their tournament opener. The two-time world T20 champions are struggling to make it out of a group that consists of Associate nations. Nicholas Pooran and his men will have to be at their best if they have to make it to the next stage.

On the contrary, Zimbabwe have started off their world cup campaign on a positive note, trouncing Ireland by 31 runs in their first match of the Group stage. The Craig Ervine-led side were excellent across all three departments, especially saving runs on the field. Zimbabwe will now be eyeing to thump the Caribbean side and seal their spot in the Super12 stage.

Ahead of the match between West Indies and Zimbabwe; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs ZIM Telecast

The match between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

WI vs ZIM Live Streaming

The match between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

WI vs ZIM Match Details

The match between WI and Zimbabwe will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday, October 19, at 1:30 pm IST.

WI vs ZIMDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Brandon King

Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Milton Shumba

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Sikandar Razam, Raymon Reifer

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein

West Indies and Zimbabwe Possible Starting XI:

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva (wk), T Chatara, L Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, R Ngarava

