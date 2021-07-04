WI-W-A vs PAK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 3rd Unofficial T20 match, July 04, 06:30 PM IST

WI-W-A vs PAK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd Unofficial T20 between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A: The last Unofficial T20 match between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on July 04, Sunday at 06:30 PM IST. Pakistan have taken an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series by 2-0.

Pakistan Women have excelled in all three departments – be it batting, bowling, or fielding. West Indies, on the other hand, have failed to show consistency in their performance with the willow. The hosts thus registered a defeat in the first T20 International by seven wickets followed by another loss in the next T20I by 14 runs.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W-A vs PAK-W-A Telecast

The West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A match will not be broadcasted in India.

WI-W-A vs PAK-W-A Live Streaming

The match between WI-W-A vs PAK-W-A is available to be streamed live on the Fancode application and website.

WI-W-A vs PAK-W-A Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, July 04 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game will start at 06:30 PM IST.

WI-W-A vs PAK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kainat Imtiaz

Vice-Captain- Rameen Shamim

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W-A vs PAK-W-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali, Reniece Boyce

Batsmen: Ayesha Zafar, Omaima Sohail, Rashada Williams

All-rounders: Kainat Imtiaz, Mandy Mangru

Bowlers: Aiman Anwer, Rameen Shamim, Kaysia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim

WI-W-A vs PAK-W-A Probable XIs:

West Indies Women A: Reniece Boyce (c & wk), Rashada Williams, Mandy Mangru, Rachel Vincent, Shabika Gajnabi, Qiana Joseph, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Steffie Soogrim, Caneisha Isaac, Shanika Bruce, Kaysia Schultz

Pakistan Women A: Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Nahida Khan, Kaynat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Rameen Shamim (c), Sadia Iqbal, Aiman Anwer, Maham Tariq, Syeda Aroob Shah

