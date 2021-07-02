WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Prediction All Top Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd unofficial T20 between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A, July 2 06:30 pm IST

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd unofficial T20 Match between West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A: The second unofficial match of the three-match T20 series between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A will be held on Friday, July 2 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

In the series opener, Pakistan Women A defeated West Indies Women A by seven wickets and seven balls to spare. Put in to bat first, West Indies Women A managed to score just 96 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Pakistan scored 98/3 in 18.5 overs. For Pakistan, Ayesha Zafar starred with the bat. She played an unbeaten knock of 40 runs off 45 balls with the help of four boundaries.

On Friday, when they will against face each other, the touring side will hope to an unassailable lead. On the other hand, Reniece Boyce-led West Indies will look to level the field and take the series in the decider.

Ahead of the 2nd unofficial T20 match between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Telecast

The 2nd unofficial T20 match between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A is not televised in India.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Live Streaming

The 2nd unofficial T20 match between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Match Details

The 2nd unofficial T20 match between WI-W-A vs PK-W-A will be played on Friday, July 2 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. The game will start at 06:30 pm (IST).

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kainat Imtiaz

Vice-Captain: Ayesha Zafar

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Reniece Boyce, Sidra Nawaz

Batsmen: Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Zafar, Cherry Ann Fraser, Rashada Williams

All-rounders: Mandy Mangru, Kainat Imtiaz

Bowlers: Aiman Anwer, Shabika Gajnabi, Steffie Soogrim

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Probable XIs:

West Indies Women A Predicted Playing XI: Reniece Boyce(c)(wk), Shabika Gajnabi, Shanika Bruce, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Caneisha Isaac, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schulz, Steffie Soogrim, Rachel Vincent, Rashada Williams

Pakistan Women A Predicted Playing XI: Sidra Nawaz (c) (wk), Ayesha Zafar, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Kainat Hafeez, Aiman Anwer, Rameen Shamim, Maham Tariq, Sadia Iqbal

