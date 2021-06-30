WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A 1st Unofficial T20 2021, June 30, 6:30 pm IST Wednesday

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st unofficial T20 match between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A: West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A will clash in a three-match T20 series starting on June 30. The first match of the series will be hosted at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is scheduled to start at 06:30 pm (IST).

The hosts will have the upper hand as they will be playing in conditions known to them. They will look to start the series with a win and carry the momentum in the series. While the visitors led by experienced wicket-keeper batswoman Sidra Nawaz, will hope to start the tour on a positive note.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Telecast

The West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A match will not be broadcast in India.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Live Streaming

The match between WI-W-A vs PK-W-A is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Match Details

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Match Details

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sidra Nawaz

Vice-Captain: Reniece Boyce

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sidra Nawaz

Batter: Ayesha Zafar, Cherry Ann Fraser, Rashada Williams, Reniece Boyce

All-rounders: Natalia Pervaiz, Sheneta Grimmond, Shanika Bruce

Bowlers: Caneisha Isaac, Sadia Iqbal, Shabika Gajnabi

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Probable XIs

West Indies Women A: Reniece Boyce (C), Cherry Ann Fraser, Zaida James, Rashada Williams, Shanika Bruce, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Kaysia Schultz, Qiana Joseph, Caneisha Isaac.

Pakistan Women A: Sidra Nawaz (C, WK), Ayesha Zafar, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Ameen, Kaintat Imtiaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir, Syeda Aroob Shah, Fatima Sana

