WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s Pakistan Women’s A tour of West Indies 1st ODD Match, July 10 7:00 PM IST

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A Pakistan Women’s A tour of West Indies 1st ODD Match:West Indies Women A will be squaring off against Pakistan Women A on Saturday, July 10. The two sides are scheduled to meet at 7 PM IST at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. This will be the 1st ODD Match in the 3-match series. Before this, Pakistan Women A beat West Indies Women A in a 3-match T20I series by 3-0. West Indies side seemed to be lacking at both batting and bowling front in T20I matches.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A here is everything you need to know:

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Telecast

The West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A match will not be broadcasted India.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Live Streaming

The Live Streaming of the tournament will be available on Fancode app and website.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, July 10 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The game will start at 07:00 PM IST.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Nida Dar

Vice-Captain: Cherry-Ann Fraser

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket Keeper – Reniece Boyce

Batsmen – Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Rashada Williams

All-rounders – Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser

Bowlers – Diana Baig, Steffie Soogrim, Zaida James

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Probable XIs

West Indies Women A: Reniece Boyce, Rashada Williams, Japhina Joseph, Rachel Vincent, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Qaina Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi, Mandy Mangru, Steffie Soogrim, Zaida James, Kaysia Schultz

Pakistan Women A: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Nawaz, Ayesha Zafar Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim

