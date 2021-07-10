WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s Pakistan Women’s A tour of West Indies 1st ODD Match, July 10 7:00 PM IST

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A Pakistan Women’s A tour of West Indies 1st ODD Match:West Indies Women A will be squaring off against Pakistan Women A on Saturday, July 10. The two sides are scheduled to meet at 7 PM IST at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. This will be the 1st ODD Match in the 3-match series. Before this, Pakistan Women A beat West Indies Women A in a 3-match T20I series by 3-0. West Indies side seemed to be lacking at both batting and bowling front in T20I matches.
Ahead of the match between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A here is everything you need to know:
WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Telecast
The West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A match will not be broadcasted India.
WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Live Streaming
The Live Streaming of the tournament will be available on Fancode app and website.
WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Match Details
The match will be played on Friday, July 10 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The game will start at 07:00 PM IST.
WI-W-A vs PK-W-A captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Nida Dar
Vice-Captain: Cherry-Ann Fraser
Suggested Playing XI for WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicket Keeper – Reniece Boyce
Batsmen – Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Rashada Williams
All-rounders – Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser
Bowlers – Diana Baig, Steffie Soogrim, Zaida James
WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Probable XIs
West Indies Women A: Reniece Boyce, Rashada Williams, Japhina Joseph, Rachel Vincent, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Qaina Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi, Mandy Mangru, Steffie Soogrim, Zaida James, Kaysia Schultz
Pakistan Women A: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Nawaz, Ayesha Zafar Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here