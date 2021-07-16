WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd ODD between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A, July 16 07:00 pm IST

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODD Match between West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A:In the third ODD match, West Indies Women A will take on Pakistan Women A on Friday. The match will take place at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and will kick off at 07:00 pm (IST).

West Indies Women A are two down in the series and they will look to make a strong comeback by learning from their mistakes in this encounter. In the previous game, the batting order of the home team failed to rise on the occasion as they managed to score just 189 runs in their quota of 50 overs while chasing 271 runs for victory.

On the other hand, Pakistan Women A are having a terrific tour of the West Indies. So far, they are unbeaten, having clean swept West Indies Women A in the T20I series before winning the first two ODD games. The visitors will enter today’s encounter on the back of a thumping 80-run win in the previous game.

Ahead of the 3rd ODD match between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Telecast

The 3rd ODD match between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A is not televised in India.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Live Streaming

The 3rd ODD match between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Match Details

The 3rd ODD match between WI-W-A vs PK-W-A will be played on Friday, July 16 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. The WI-W-A vs PK-W-A game will start at 07:00 pm (IST).

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shakibi Gajnabi

Vice-captain: Nahida Khan

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Reniece Boyce

Batsmen: Nahida Khan, Javeria Rauf, Shakibi Gajnabi, Mandy Mangru

All-rounders: Kainat Imtiaz, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry-Ann Fraser

Bowlers: Maham Tariq, Aimen Anwar, Sadia Iqbal.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Probable XIs:

West Indies Women A Predicted Playing XI: Reniece Boyce (C & WK), Rachael Vincent, Mandy Mangru, Shakibi Gajnabi, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Kaysia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim.

Pakistan Women A Predicted Playing XI: Sidra Nawaz (C & WK), Javeria Rauf, Sidra Ameen, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Iram Javed, Aimen Anwar, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Maham Tariq, Sadia Iqbal.

