WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 2nd ODD match, July 13, 07:00 PM IST

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODD between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A: The second ODD match between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on July 13, Tuesday at 07:00 PM IST. West Indies Women A have suffered an annihilation in the ongoing home limited-overs series against Pakistan Women A.

The hosts suffered a heartbreaking loss in the three-match T20I series by 3-0. The same was followed by Pakistan scripting their authority in the 50-over format too as they won the first ODD by nine wickets. Javeria Rauf was the wrecker-in-chief for the visitors as she played a remarkable knock of 86 runs to help Pakistan chase the target of 180.

The opening batsman Rashada Williams, on the other hand, was the only positive for West Indies in an otherwise disappointing performance. The batter played a sublime knock of 70 runs off 113 deliveries to give a good start to her team.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Telecast

The West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A match will not be broadcasted in India.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Live Streaming

The match between WI-W-A vs PK-W-A is available to be streamed live on the Fancode application and website.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, July 13 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game will start at 07:00 PM IST.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shabika Gajnabi

Vice-Captain- Rashada Williams

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Reniece Boyce

Batsmen: Nahida Khan, Javeria Rauf, Rashada Williams

All-rounders: Kainat Imtiaz, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi

Bowlers: Maham Tariq, Rameen Shamim, Kaysia Schultz, Anam Amin

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Probable XIs:

West Indies Women A: Reniece Boyce (wk), Cherry-Ann Fraser (c), Zaida James, Rashada Williams, Qiana Joseph, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Shanika Bruce, Chinelle Henry

Pakistan Women A: Najiha Alvi (wk), Nahida Khan, Javeria Rauf (c), Kainat Hafeez, Ayesha Naseem, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah, Maham Tariq, Kainat Imtiaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Anam Amin

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here