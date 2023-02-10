WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 game

The West Indies women will take on the England women on February 11, at Boland Park. The Windies head into this tournament on the back of some questionable form. They failed to win a single game in their last tri-series against India and South Africa. With four losses out of four in that series, the Hayley Matthews-led side also lost their first warm-up game against New Zealand. However, they managed to win against Sri Lanka in their last warm-up game, to give them some momentum before they take on the women from England.

The West Indies went all the way, lifting the trophy back in 2016, shocking the world by claiming an eight-wicket victory against Australia. They have struggled to recreate that majestic campaign in the following editions of the tournament. The Windies will be hoping to start their T20 World Cup with a favourable result, however, that is easier said than done against a formidable English team.

Ahead of the match between West Indies women and England women; here is everything you need to know:

West Indies women vs England women Possible Starting XI:

West Indies women probable playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James. Djenaba Joseph, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramha

England women probable playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell

