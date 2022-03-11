WI-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, March 12, 6:30 AM IST

WI-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between West Indies Women and India Women: In the 10th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup, Mithali Raj-led Team India will lock horns with Stafanie Taylor’s West Indies on Saturday, March 12. The WI-W vs IND-W match is scheduled to begin at 06:30 am (IST) and it will be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

The Women in Blue will come into this game on the back of 62 runs thrashing at the hands of 2000 champions New Zealand and will be desperate to win this fixture to salvage their pride. India started the World Cup on a positive note by hammering Pakistan by 107 runs last week.

India also have an edge against the West Indians as they have won four out of their last five ODI match against them.

However, the West Indies side is currently in red-hot form and India have to be at their absolute best to defeat them. They have won their previous two games to cement their place in the top four of the WWC points table.

Advertisement

Ahead of today’s WWC match between WI-W vs IND-W; here is all you need to know:

WI-W vs IND-W Telecast

West Indies Women vs India Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

WI-W vs IND-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between West Indies Women and India Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

WI-W vs IND-W Match Details

The match between WI-W vs IND-W will be hosted at the Seddon Park, Hamilton at 06:30 am IST on March 12, Saturday.

WI-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana, Chedean Nation

Allrounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor

Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami

West Indies Women vs India Women possible starting XIs

West Indies Possible XI: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

India Women Possible XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here