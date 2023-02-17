WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Live Streaming: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable XIs for West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, February 17

The laggards of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group B, West Indies Women and Ireland Women will be playing against each other on Friday. Both teams are struggling in the tournament as they are yet to score their first win.

West Indies succumbed to a seven-wicket loss against England and they followed it up with another defeat against India by six wickets. In both the games, the batters underperformed as they scored only 135 and 119 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Owing to a low net run rate as compared to West Indies, Ireland are at the bottom of the Group B points tally. England handed Ireland their first defeat by four wickets. Meanwhile, in the second match, the team lost to Pakistan by 70 runs. Ireland scored only 95 runs while following a total of 165 runs.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women and Ireland Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between West Indies Women and Ireland Women be played?

The match between West Indies Women and Ireland Women will be conducted on February 17, Friday.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between West Indies Women and Ireland Women be played?

The match between West Indies Women and Ireland Women will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between West Indies Women and Ireland Women begin?

The match between West Indies Women and Ireland Women will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between West Indies Women and Ireland Women?

The match between West Indies Women and Ireland Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between the West Indies Women and Ireland Women?

The match between West Indies Women and Ireland Women will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

West Indies Women and Ireland Women Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gaby Lewis

Vice-Captain: Shemaine Campbelle

Suggested Playing XI for West Indies Women and Ireland Women Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rashada Williams, Amy Hunter

Batsmen: Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Gaby Lewis

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Orla Prendergast

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Cara Murray, Eimear Richardson

West Indies Women and Ireland Women Predicted Playing XI:

West Indies Women: Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams (wk), Shekera Selman, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation

Ireland Women: Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Arlene Kelly, Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Cara Murray, Eimear Richardson

